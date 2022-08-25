Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Shahbaz Gill seeks bail in sedition case

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill, who is Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan's close aide, filed a bail petition in the sedition case on Thursday (August 25), local media reported.

As per a Pakistan-based ARY News report, Gill stated that the case against him was registered on a political basis and his remarks were distorted and taken in the wrong context.

Shahbaz is currently in jail on judicial remand on charges of sedition and inciting mutiny in the army.

He was arrested on August 9 after he made controversial remarks, apparently about the nation's army during an ARY News bulletin. The comments were deemed as "highly hateful and seditious" by the country's media authority.

ALSO READ | Taliban say they've not found body of Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri

"I'm a professor and teach students at various universities abroad," Gill said later and also added that he is fixed in the case based on "dishonesty".

Media reports mentioned that Gill has pleaded with the court to grant him bail in the case.

Meanwhile, Gill recently confirmed that he was subjected to sexual abuse in custody after PTI supremo Imran Khan made shocking revelations regarding the abuse.

Gill confirmed sexual abuse when a reporter asked him about it during the raid. A video of his reply has been circulating on social media platforms. In the video, he did not face the camera but confirmed the allegation.

ALSO READ | Pakistan's anti-terror court approves pre-arrest bail for former PM Imran Khan

But the police have denied these allegations.

Dawn reported citing the petition that the first information report (FIR) registered against Gill was "concocted, cryptic and baseless".

The petition, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, also contended that the FIR was "a pack of lies and it is registered on the behalf of the incumbent government to settle political scores with the applicant party PTI and its leadership including Imran Khan".

The entire action was "patently illegal and politically motivated" and amounted to a colourable exercise of power by the state, the petition further said.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.