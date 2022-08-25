Pakistan's anti-terror court approves pre-arrest bail for Imran Khan

An anti-terror court in Islamabad on Thursday approved pre-arrest bail for former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan until September 1.

The police have been barred from arresting Imran until September 1 while giving the PTI chief interim bail.

The former Pakistan prime minister was booked for threatening a judge and two high-ranking police officers at a public meeting in Islamabad last week. Imran was charged under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA). Imran's lawyers later submitted a plea in court asking for pre-arrest bail as the judge granted him protected bail until August 25.

Imran Khan was also booked in another case for flouting a ban on public gatherings in Islamabad. Imran's Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf party officials were also blamed for violating rules.

