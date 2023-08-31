Pakistan: Suicide attack by TTP militant in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa kills 9 soldiers

At least nine security personnel were killed and more than 15 others were injured in a suicide bomb blast in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region on Thursday (August 31). The military said that the suicide attack was carried out by the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

A statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that a "motorcycle-borne suicide bomber exploded himself on a military convoy".

"Resultantly, nine soldiers including Naib Subedar Sanobar Ali embraced shahadat, while five soldiers were injured," it added.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar condemned the attack. Taking to X, formerly Twitter, he said that such acts are "utterly reprehensible". He said his thoughts were with the families of those killed and injured.

The ISPR said that the area has been cordoned off by security forces and sanitisation is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.

The statement added, "The security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve."

After the TTP ended its ceasefire with the government in November last year, there has been an increase in terror activities in recent months in Pakistan, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

In a report by the think tank Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies, whihc was published in July, it was said that the first half of the current year witnessed a steady and alarming rise in terror and suicide attacks. At least 389 people lost their lives in such attack across the country.

(With inputs from agencies)

