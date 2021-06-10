Pakistan stands with Nepal to fight COVID-19 pandemic, says Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi conveyed condolences on the lives lost in Nepal due to COVID-19 and said that Pakistan stands with Nepal in its efforts to deal with the virus.

Foreign Minister Qureshi said this during his conversation with Ambassador of Nepal, Tapas Adhikari, in his office on Wednesday.

According to the statement issued by Pakistan Foreign Affairs, the entire spectrum of bilateral relations was discussed during the meeting.

Commending the effective measures taken by Nepal to contain the virus, the Foreign Minister said, Pakistan stands with Nepal in its efforts to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic and will extend all possible support in this context.

Qureshi conveyed his felicitations to Raghubir Mahaseth on the assumption of the office of the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs.

"Foreign Minister also expressed gratitude for the assistance extended by the Government of Nepal for the smooth evacuation of stranded Pakistani nationals from Nepal on 31 May 2021,” said the statement.

The Ambassador thanked the Pakistan Government for the COVID-19 related assistance and further expressed his desire to work for the bilateral relations.