Pakistan: Senior lawyer Latif Afridi dies in firing inside the Peshawar High Court

Latif Afridi, a senior lawyer and former president of the Supreme Court Bar Association in Pakistan, was killed on Monday (January 16) during a firing incident inside the Peshawar High Court (PHC) bar room, media reported citing local police. The shooter has been arrested.

Reports mentioned that Afridi was immediately rushed to the Peshawar Lady Reading Hospital with serious injuries, but he succumbed to death.

As quoted by reports, a police official said, "He was sitting with other lawyers in the bar room when a gunman opened fire at him."

Senior Superintendent of Police Kashif Abbassi told Pakistan-based media outlet DAWN that Afridi was sitting with other lawyers in the PHC bar room when a gunman opened fire at him.

The officer said that the police have arrested the accused and identified him as Adnan Afridi. The police official also revealed that the accused was related to the senior lawyer and "personal enmity" was apparently the reason behind the attack.

After the tragic incident, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed grief over the "brutal killing". Sharif urged the respective authorities to take immediate measures in this regard.

He tweeted, "I pray that the bereaved family bear this loss with fortitude. The worsening law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is alarming."

نامور قانون دان اورسابق صدر سپریم کورٹ بار عبدالطیف آفریدی کےپشاور میں بیہمانہ قتل پر دلی دکھ اور رنج ہوا۔ انکی بلندیِ درجات اور لواحقین کیلئے صبرِ جمیل کی دعا ہے۔خیبر پختونخوا میں بگڑتی ہوئی امن و امان کی صورتحال تشویشناک ہے،صوبائی حکومت اس کی بہتری کیلئے فی الفور اقدامات اٹھائے — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) January 16, 2023 ×

On Friday, terrorists attacked a police station in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) reportedly. Reports mentioned that the terrorists were equipped with sniper guns fitted with night vision thermal goggles. Such incidents have increased in Pakistan in recent days.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE