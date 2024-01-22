Pakistan: Schools and universities across capital shut over ‘security concerns’

Schools and universities in Pakistan’s capital city of Islamabad, were closed on Monday (Jan 22) over security threats, said the police. This comes amid reports that the law enforcement received the threat of a suicide attack.

What we know so far

An Islamabad police official told AFP on condition of anonymity that three universities affiliated with Pakistan’s military, the National Defence University, Bahria University and Air University in Islamabad were “shut down because of potential threats”.

The institutions, tied to Pakistan’s army, navy and air force, respectively, have been closed indefinitely.

The institutions, tied to Pakistan's army, navy and air force, respectively, have been closed indefinitely.

"Due to security reasons...all faculty and staff, except security and necessary admin staff, will work from home," said a text sent to Bahria University students and seen by AFP.

The closure also comes after Pakistan’s security agencies conducted a search operation in the suburbs of Islamabad late Sunday (Jan 21), reported Geo News.

Inspector Inamullah Khan at Islamabad’s police control told Bloomberg that the police received the threat of a suicide attack. However, he did not identify the terrorist group that issued the threat. All education institutions are being closed, he said.

According to media reports, the students were told about the indefinite closure late last night by the university administration. The announcement will also affect the upcoming exams.

Rise in violence, upcoming elections

Pakistan is set to vote in general elections on February 8 amid overlapping political, economic and security crises. Islamabad has recently witnessed a rise in violence along its border regions since the Taliban surged back to power in Afghanistan in 2021.

In 2014, the Pakistan Taliban stormed an army public school in the northwestern provincial capital of Peshawar and killed more than 150 people, most of them children.

Pakistan recorded an alarming surge in incidents of violence in 2023 with 1,524 violence-related fatalities and 1463 injuries from as many as 789 terror attacks and counter-terror operations. This also included nearly 1,000 deaths among civilians and security personnel.

Overall deaths have been at a record six-year high since 2017, according to a report by the Center for the Research and Security Studies (CRSS).