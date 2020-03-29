Pakistan says coronavirus outbreak under control as cases rise to 1,526

Pakistan's top health official claimed on Sunday that the situation was under control as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country was still limited to 1,526, even as authorities stepped up efforts to contain the fast-spreading deadly viral infection.

Prime Minister's Adviser on Health Dr Zafar Mirza told the media at the daily press briefing that due to the effective measures by the government, the virus outbreak was under control in Pakistan.

However, he said that 1,106 suspected cases were added during the last 24 hours, taking the total number of such cases to 13,324.

"Only 121 cases were tested positive during the last 24 hours, and now the total confirmed cases are 1,526, he said.

He said 558 cases were reported in Punjab, 481 in Sindh, 188 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 138 in Balochistan, 116 in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), 43 in Islamabad and 2 in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Mirza said that 857 out of 1,526 COVID-19 patients were the pilgrims who came from virus-hit Iran, while 191 patients came back from other countries and the rest were local transmissions.

He said that so far 13 people have died, 28 recovered and 11 were in critical conditions. Two more patients died in the last 24 hours, he added.

Mirza said that 8,066 people were living in quarantine centres and already 4,365 had undergone the mandatory test. Out of them, 869 have been tested positive, he said.