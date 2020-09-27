Pakistan reports 694 new Covid-19 cases, records 6 fresh deaths

Pakistan has recorded 694 new coronavirus cases, taking the nation-wide tally of infections to 310,275, the health ministry said on Sunday.

The Ministry of National Health Services said that 6 patients also died in the last 24 hours, pushing the number of Covid-19 deaths in the country to 6457.

295,613 People recovered so far across Pakistan making it a significant count.There is no patient on vent in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) & Balochistan.

106 vents occupied across Pakistan out of 1912 vents allocated for COVID-19. A total of 310,275 cases detected so far in the Islamic republic.

Globally, the coronavirus, which first originated in China’s Wuhan city in December last year, has claimed around 10 lakh lives and infected nearly 33 million people, with the US being the worst affected country, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

(With inputs from agencies)