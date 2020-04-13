Pakistan reports 5,478 coronavirus cases; Punjab region worst-hit

Pakistan reported 5,478 coronavirus cases in the country even as PM Imran Khan said his government's top priority was to protect the weaker section of society.

Also Read: Pakistan apex court asks govt to sack top health advisor

The death toll due to COVID-19 in Pakistan has risen to 95 with most cases being reported from Punjab which has over 2,600 people affected with the virus.

In Sindh, over 1,400 people have been affected with the virus with 131 in Islamabad and 231 in Balouchistan.

Pakistan Prime Minister on Monday chaired a meeting to review the situation in the country with the virus making inroads. Punjab on Monday reported 62 more cases of the virus and one more death taking the province's death toll to 24.

In Sindh, one more death was reported with 41 people testing positive for the virus.

As the virus continued to spread in the country, Pakistan PM Imran Khan requested overseas citizens to donate to the COVID-19 relief fund.

Amid the growing number of cases, Dr. Ikramullah, a top public health official tested positive for COVID-19.