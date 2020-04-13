Amid coronavirus crisis, Pakistan apex court asks govt to sack top health advisor

Pakistan's apex court has asked the government on Monday to remove Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Zafar Mirza for his handling of coronavirus outbreak.

Earlier, a five-member bench led by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed observed that PM Imran Khan's cabinet had become ineffective to tackle the COVID-19 crisis.

The bench also said that serious allegations were made against the team of special assistants to the PM.

The CJI Gulzar Ahmed said that Mirza's performance to tackle the coronavirus outbreak was not satisfactory.

The five-member also questioned the integrity of Mirza and the transparency of his work.

Attorney General Khalid Jawed Khan argued Mirza's removal would "only cause harm" to the government's efforts in dealing with the coronavirus crisis.

The hearing is adjourned till April 20.

Earlier, when Indian PM Narendra Modi called on a meeting of SAARC leaders for a coordinated effort to fight COVID-19, Mirza represented Pakistan.

