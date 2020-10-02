Pakistan reopens Kartarpur shrine, Indians allowed with 'immediate effect'

The Pakistan government on Friday announced that Indian visitors would be allowed in the Kartarpur Gurudwara due to improvement in the COVID-19 situation in the country.

The opening is due to take place with "immediate effect", according to the Pakistan government. Indian visitors will be allowed from "dawn to dusk" as per the bilateral agreement signed last year.

However, the Pakistan government cautioned that SOPs related to COVID-19 must be followed by devotees.

Authorities had shut down the Kartarpur corridor on March 16 as a precautionary measure to contain and control the spread of the virus. India later shut down the Kartarpur corridor with Pakistan for an indefinite period as the virus began spreading.

Indian pilgrims are allowed to undertake round the year travel to the historic Gurudwara, the final resting place of the founder of Sikhism Guru Nanak Devji.

