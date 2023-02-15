Pakistan releases two Indian prisoners, who had crossed the border by mistake

The Government of Pakistan on Wednesday released two Indian prisoners, who have completed their sentence and have reached India via the Attari-Wagah border. The two had entered Pakistan's territory by mistake and were caught by the Pakistani police, ANI reported. Speaking on this occasion, Protocol Officer Arun Mahal, Attari Wagah Border, said that the two prisoners who entered Pakistan by mistake were released today.

One of the two who returned was Raju, a resident of Madhya Pradesh, who was sentenced by the Government of Pakistan. Raju disclosed the name of the other one as J Gameraram, a resident of Barmer district of Rajasthan, who reached India after completing his 27-month sentence. He said that his age is about 21 years.

Gameraram will reach Amritsar tomorrow and will be handed over further to authorities. He said that he is very happy to return home.

Gameraram said that one of the Indian prisoners who came from Pakistan, had an affair with a girl, but they had a rift over something. He then got angry and crossed the Indian border and was arrested by the Karachi police and sent to jail.

He added that there are around 700 Indians in Karachi jail in Pakistan.

He appealed to the Central government to get them also released as soon as possible.

Raju told that he had also crossed the wires by mistake, and was then sentenced to six years.

