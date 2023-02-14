Pak anti-terror court continues delay tactic on 26/11 attacks case, asks Indian witnesses to appear in person

A Pakistani Anti-terror court has continued with the delay tactic on the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks asking Indian witnesses to be present in person in the court. The court recently issued summons to 27 Indian witnesses of the 2008 terror attack to be present in the court.

This is not the first time the court has suggested this, and in the past, the Indian side has proposed that the witnesses can join virtually, something that has been rejected by the court several times. One of the key reasons for the Indian stance stems from the concerns over the security of Indian nationals in Pakistan. It must be remembered that several Pakistani courts do allow the virtual presence of witnesses.

The 2008 Mumbai terror attacks were one of the worst terror attacks on Indian soil and were perpetrated by the Pakistani terror group, Lashkar-e-Taiba. Over 160 people died in the attack, which saw attacks in various locations in India's financial capital. Islamabad continues to drag its feet over taking action against the mastermind of the attacks, even as the case continues. The proactive actions, including the summons by the Pakistani court, come as the country attempts to show it is taking action against terrorism.

Last year at the United Nations Counter Terror committee's meeting at the Taj Hotel in Mumbai, India detailed the Pakistani role in the attack, including playing the audio of Sajid Mir, the key mastermind of the attacks. Taj hotel was one of the key locations attacked by Pakistani terrorists. November 2022, when India marked the anniversary of the deadly terror attacks, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar said, "Those who planned and oversaw this attack must be brought to justice. We owe this to every victim of terrorism around the world."

