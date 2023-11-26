Pakistan: PTI seeks fair elections as workers clash with police during party convention

Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has called on the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to take concrete actions to ensure a fair electoral environment for all political parties participating in the upcoming general elections. This comes as two PTI supporters on Saturday (Nov 25) were injured in a clash with police during a workers' convention in the Sahibabad area.

PTI claimed that the oppression against its leaders and supporters persisted despite the letters by the chief election commissioner to the federal and provincial caretaker governments requesting a "level playing field."

The party is facing the worst constitutional and legal crises, a PTI spokesperson said and added that "practical and effective" steps, rather than mere correspondence, are necessary to address the ongoing challenges.

Also Read | Greece: Major search underway for 13 people after ship sinks off Lesbos island

The party also highlighted its inability to engage in political activities, with restrictions on the coverage of PTI leaders, including Imran Khan.

PTI also alleged that its workers are being forced to leave the party after being subjected to enforced disappearances. The party spokesperson expressed concern about the state's alleged efforts to exclude PTI from the electoral race.

Clash between PTI workers, police

Despite the imposition of Section 144 by the district administration, PTI attempted to hold the party convention event, leading to a confrontation with the police on Saturday (Nov 25).

The situation escalated as PTI workers pelted stones at the police, resulting in injuries on both sides.

Watch | International day of non-violence against women 2023: Forms of violence against women × PTI Vice Chairman Sher Afzal Marwat, addressing the crowd after the clash, criticised the "double standards" in allowing other political parties to hold workers' conventions while restricting PTI.

He declared that the day of the general elections, February 8, would be a "day of reckoning and accountability." Marwat expressed the party's support for the Pakistan Army but claimed that PTI was being "pushed to the wall." He also condemned the alleged firing at the party's workers' convention, claiming that two PTI workers were seriously injured.



The spokesperson urged the chief justice to take strict action against those responsible for the gunfire.

PTI has also filed a case in the Peshawar High Court, seeking permission to hold workers' conventions, and the court has warned of summoning the caretaker chief minister and chief election commissioner if PTI is not allowed to carry out political activities in the province.