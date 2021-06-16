Pakistan Police arrests key nationalist leaders for raising voice against Pakistan Peoples Party

In an ongoing crackdown against Nationalist Groups and parties across Sindh, various activists have been arrested for raising their voice against Pakistan Peoples` Party (PPP).

Daily Times reported that police have raided Tariqi Pasand House on Sunday to arrest Ayaz Lashari and other key activists of Sindh Taraqi Pasand party in an ongoing crackdown against Nationalist Groups and parties across Sindh.

A meeting of the Sindh Taraqi Pasand party was going on at Taraqi Pasand House when police surrounded the area, following which over a dozen police personnel barged into the party office and arrested key leaders of Sindh Taraqi Pasand Party.

Police arrested Ghulam Nabi Khatti of Jeay Sindh Mahaz who had already obtained protective bail, Bashir Jokiyo, and Jammal Tarro from different areas of the districts.

Earlier Police stormed the village of renowned historian Rasool Bux Dars and arrested his grandson Ghulam Murtaza Dars and other activists of Nationalist Parties.

Meanwhile, Gorabari Police raided the house of JSQM Vice-Chairman Nawaz Shah Baghdadi and picked up his brother and cousin, it further reported.

Chairman Sindh Taraqi Pasand Party Dr Qadir Mangsi, SUP Chief Syed Jalal Shah Nawaz Shah Badai, and others have deplored the arrest of Nationals activists and their relatives.

Dr Qadir said that their workers were being victimised for raising their voices against Asif Zardari and Malik Riaz but these antics of PPP would not halt their movement.

"Dictatorship has been imposed in the garb of democracy in Sindh; people will react strongly against it", said Badai. As many as 15 activists of different nationalist parties and groups have been arrested during the past two days.