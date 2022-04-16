Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif's son Hamza becomes new chief minister of Punjab amid ruckus

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's son Hamza on Saturday (April 16) became the new chief minister of Punjab.

The leader of the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz), Hamza won the election with 197 votes in his favour.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party boycotted the polls due to which Hamza'a rival Pervaiz Elahi did not get any votes.

However, they manhandled Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari in Pakistan's Punjab Assembly after which a ruckus erupted.

According to Mazari, "Those who attacked me want martial law in Pakistan but they will not succeed."

In response, Elahi said, "Whatever happened today in the assembly is to be blamed on Deputy Speaker Mazari."

"Rana Mashood tortured me after which I fell unconscious and he was guiding them," he claimed.

Hamza said, “When we were sitting in the lobby and got to know that you were targeted. I believe this is not an attack on you but on this assembly’s respect. Time goes but characters are membered.”

He praised Mazari for the braveness with which he fulfilled his duty and paid him a tribute.

“Nation was worried for 15 days and today despite all this Democracy won. This is not my victory it is a victory of each and every member sitting here,” Hamza said.

“I want to ask Imran Khan why did you promise 10 million jobs, five million houses when currently hundreds of thousands of youngsters are unemployed at the moment,” he added.

In Punjab's National Assembly, a candidate needs 186 votes to become the chief minister. Hamza has been its member since 6 September 2018.

Hamza's father Shehbaz Sharif has served as the chief minister of Pakistan's Punjab thrice.

(With inputs from agencies)