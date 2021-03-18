Pakistan PM gets vaccinated against coronavirus with Chinese vaccine Sinopharm

Pakistan's Prime Minister, Imran Khan, got vaccinated against the deadly coronavirus on Thursday. Unlike the majority of the foreign leaders, the Pakistan PM took the Chinese vaccine Sinopharm.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan gets a Covid-19 vaccine shot pic.twitter.com/ImezTXDvrw — omar r quraishi (@omar_quraishi) March 18, 2021 ×

Khan took a jab of the Chinese-made vaccine a day after Pakistan received half a million doses of the coronavirus vaccines as a donation from China.

This was the second consignment of the Sinopharm vaccine, which was received by Pakistan's health officials in Rawalpindi.

"China has always supported Pakistan during difficult times," Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health, Dr Faisal Sultan said while receiving the vaccine doses.

In February first week, China had sent 500,000 doses of Sinopharm to Pakistan, helping it kickstart its first round of vaccination drive against the coronavirus. Pakistan has been struggling to contain the spread of the virus with a toll of nearly 612,315 cases and 13,656 deaths.