Pakistan overtakes Afghanistan as country with most terror attacks: Report

Pakistan has overtaken Afghanistan as the country with most terror attacks in South Asia, reveals the annual Global Terrorism Index report. The report has been released by Australia-based Institute for Economics and Peace.

Last year, Pakistan recorded the second largest surge in terror-related deaths worldwise. The death toll was 643. This number represented the largest year-on-year increase in the last decade.

As per the report, at least 55 per cent of terror-related victims were military personnel. The report said that due to fatalities, Pakistan moved up four placed to sixth position on the index.

Thirty-six per cent of terror-related deaths in Pakistan were due to attacks by the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA). The Global Terrorism Index report says that the BLA has overtaken the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) to be the deadliest terror group in Pakistan.

The BLA claims that it is fighting for independence of Balochistan province in Pakistan. The province borders Iran and Afghanistan. Both, the BLA and TTP have been designated as terror organisations by the United States and the UK.

The Global Terrorism Index says that terrorism centres tend to be mainly located along Pakistan's border with Afghanistan. Sixty-three per cent of attacks and 74 per cent of death have taken place in the Afghanistan-Pakistan border region.

