Pakistan opens two border crossings with Afghanistan for four days

The Foreign Office said in a statement that the step has been taken on a special request of the Afghan government based on humanitarian considerations and to facilitate the Afghan nationals.
Pakistan on Monday opened Torkham and Chaman border crossings with Afghanistan for four days to allow the exit of Afghan nationals stranded in the country, officials said.
Hundreds of Afghans were stuck up on the Pakistani side due to closure of the border as a precautionary measure to contain the deadly coronavirus from spreading.
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government Spokesman Ajmal Wazir told a media briefing that all facilities would be provided to Afghan nationals in their return to their country in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.
He said that the number of COVID-19 cases climbed to 405 in the province after 33 new cases were reported on Monday. So far, 16 people have died due to the virus in the province.