Pakistan minister justifies proposed constitutional amendment to retain army chief

Days after reports emerged that former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was averse to the idea of General Qamar Jawed Bajwa continuing as the country's Army chief, a leaked legislation proposal that seeks to amend the country's Army act has caused furore across Pakistan. Country's Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif downplayed the debate on the leaked proposal to amend the country's army act. He reasoned that the proposed amendment was mandated as per a 2019 Supreme Court verdict.

Media hype over amendments in Pakistan Army Act is uncalled for. Government is not considering any major changes in the said Act. SCP had demanded review of relevant clauses of PAA in its judgement in CP 39/2019 which shall be complied with in due course. — Khawaja M. Asif (@KhawajaMAsif) November 16, 2022

The proposed amendment, as reported in Dawn newspaper, would empower Pakistan's Prime Minister to retain any candidate as the country's army chief through a simple notification rather than going through a complex consultation process mandated in the country's constitution.

Pakistan's incumbent army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa is set to retire by November 29 after six years, including an extension three years ago. Lt-Gen Asim Munir, the senior most of those said to be in the running to become the next army chief, is also set to retire a few days before Gen Bajwa's tenure comes to an end.

The appointment of the Army chief may be a routine affair for other countries but in Pakistan, it generates a lot of heat due to the power wielded by the person heading the Army.

