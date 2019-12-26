Pakistan: Lahore High Court grants permission to Pakistan Peoples Party to hold rally on Benazir Bhutto's death anniversary

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday allowed Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) to hold a rally at Liaquat Bagh to mark the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto.

Bhutto was assassinated on December 27, 2007, during an election rally at the Bagh.

The PPP had announced a public meeting at the Bagh where Bhutto was assassinated but Rawalpindi district administration had refused to give permission, citing security concerns.

The party had consequently filed a petition with the LHC challenging the decision.

The Rawalpindi Deputy Commissioner also appeared before the court on Thursday to submit his comments on the petition filed by the PPP.

The court said that it was the responsibility of all enforcement agencies to provide security to PPP Chairman and Benazir's son Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.

Meanwhile, PPP parliamentarian Information Secretary Nafisa Shah visited the venue of the rally to oversee the preparation for Friday event.

"Jialays (PPP workers) from all over the country are on their way to Liaquat Bagh, but opponents and remnants of [former military dictator] Ziaul Haq faced problems over this," said Nafisa Shah.