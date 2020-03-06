Pakistan: Islamabad High Court adjourns students evacuation from China case until March 13

Islamabad court on Friday adjourned the case related to the evacuation of stranded Pakistani students in China till March 13.

Leaving the decision of evacuation on the Pakistani government, Islamabad High Court's Chief Justice Ather Minallah said that it's time to move forward in a positive way and give time to the cabinet to decide.

Also read: 'May cause another outbreak': China backs Pakistan's decision not to evacuate students

The matter is before the cabinet and until a decision is done, the court cannot do anything, the judge also said.

More than one thousand of the Pakistani students are stuck in China where the coronavirus outbreak had killed over 2,000 and infected more than 75,000. The Imran Khan government has failed to pay heed to their parents' demands as it ruled out bringing back more children stuck in Hubei province and Wuhan.

The parents of students stuck in Wuhan have been constantly requesting the Pakistani govt to bring their children back. This week, the distressed parents even offered to pay for their tickets but the country's government have failed to pay heed to their demands.

Pakistan and China are very close allies. Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday called Chinese President Xi Jinping to express Pakistan's solidarity with the Chinese leadership and people, a statement issued by the prime minister's office said.