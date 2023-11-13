Pakistan: Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi added to 'exit control list' amidst growing legal woes

In a significant setback for former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the name of Khan's wife, Bushra Bibi, has been added to the country's 'Exit Control List' (ECL) — a list of people prohibited from leaving Pakistan.

As per ARY News, this step was taken by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) under its investigation of a $232 million (or £190 million) scandal.

This comes as the Islamabad Accountability Court on Monday issued arrest warrants for Imran Khan in the Toshakhana and the Al-Qadir Trust cases.

NAB's investigation and Bushra Bibi's potential arrest

The NAB, as per a CNN-News18 report citing sources, reportedly possesses crucial evidence against Bibi, and if proven, it could lead to her arrest.

Earlier, the publication reported that there was a likelihood of her arrest based on emerging evidence that may elevate her status from a witness to an accused party in the case.

The investigation is expected to conclude soon, and the NAB is anticipated to file a reference charge sheet in the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case.

As per ARY News, Bushra Bibi appeared before NAB investigators, where she was handed a questionnaire seeking her response to 11 queries.

Her advocate Naeem Haider Panjutha told the media that the former Pakistani first lady had already secured bail till November 15 in the case. He also disclosed that they were expecting her arrest today.

"Imran Khan and his family are always ready to face the law. Bushra Bibi was a trustee in the Al-Qadir Trust University and the former premier did not get any benefit from the property owned by a trust. There is no account of Bushra Bibi, and she did not hold any public office during the PTI government," said Panjutha.

Al-Qadir trust corruption case: Background

The Al-Qadir Trust corruption case revolves around allegations that Imran Khan and Bibi received substantial financial gains and land from a real estate firm for a settlement between the PTI administration and a real estate mogul. A whopping £190 million (or $232 million) was repatriated by the UK national exchequer during PTI's previous government.

The prosecution alleges that the funds from these activities were transferred to Bibi's extended family, with allegations of substantial amounts being stashed in multiple accounts across Pakistan and Middle East banks.