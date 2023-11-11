LIVE TV
Pakistan court orders to unseize properties and assets seized from Nawaz Sharif in 2020

Islamabad, PakistanEdited By: Srishti Singh SisodiaUpdated: Nov 11, 2023, 09:27 AM IST

File photo of Nawaz Sharif. Photograph:(Twitter)

A 1,650-kanal agricultural land in Lahore, a Mercedes, a Land Cruiser, two tractors, local and foreign bank accounts, a home in Murree, and 102-kanal land in Sheikhupura are among the assets 

An accountability court in Pakistan on Friday (Nov 10) ordered the authorities to release all properties and assets, which were seized from former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in 2020. 

The Islamabad accountability court's Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the Toshakhana corruption case against the 73-year-old Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo. 

Sharif returned to Pakistan on Oct 21 after roughly four years of self-imposed exile in London and within a couple of days, he was granted bail by a local court in connection with the corruption cases registered against him. 

He was in exile when he was serving a seven-year imprisonment at Lahore's Kot Lakhpat jail in the Al-Azizia Mills case before he was allowed to proceed to London in 2019 on "medical grounds". 

The judge ordered the return of all of the three-time former prime minister's properties, vehicles, and bank accounts, which were taken when the accountability court instructed to do so during a hearing in the Toshakhana case after he was declared an absconder by the Islamabad High Court. 

A 1,650-kanal agricultural land in Lahore, a Mercedes, a Land Cruiser, two tractors, local and foreign bank accounts, a home in Murree, and 102-kanal land in Sheikhupura are among the assets.

Nawaz Sharif was granted protective bail earlier this week until Oct 26, preventing his arrest, and the court did not give a fresh ruling on the bail decision. 

While he cannot run for, or hold public office, until the conviction is overturned, his party says he aims to become prime minister for a fourth time. 

It is a step toward ending the injustice, Sharif's party spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said. 

(With inputs from agencies) 

Srishti Singh Sisodia

Srishti Singh Sisodia is a digital journalist at WION and majorly writes on world politics. She is a die-hard FCBarcelona fan. She follows world sports and likes to write about football, cricket and tennis. She also covers health-related stories extensively to inform common people about diseases, and their impacts. 

