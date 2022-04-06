Pakistan: Imran Khan’s aide Fawad Chaudhry heckles journalists amid presser

In the midst of the recent political crisis in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, former Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry engaged in a verbal spat with a journalist on Wednesday.

Asad Umar, a PTI politician and former Planning and Development Minister, was conducting a press conference outside the Supreme Court when the event occurred.

When one of the journalists, Matiullah Jan, questioned Imran Khan's close aide Chaudhry about Farah Khan, a close friend of Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi and the subject of major corruption allegations, Chaudhry lost his cool.

Also read | Amid corruption reports, Pak PM wife Bushra's friend leaves for Dubai as her pic with $90,000 bag goes viral

She is suspected of taking payments from officials in exchange for enabling their transfers to preferred posts.

After the press briefing, Fawad asked the journalist to ask the questions.

📹WATCH | Heated argument between journalists and PTI leaders outside the Supreme Court pic.twitter.com/PGhTUQOhU5 — Samaa English (@SamaaEnglish) April 6, 2022 ×

"Give me a chance to speak. He added arrogantly, "We'll take questions and answers later."

Fawad then retaliated angrily, claiming that people like Matiullah Jan had been paid to ask such questions.

In a video that went viral on social media, he sarcastically referred to Jan as "kiraye ke log" (people for hire).

(With inputs from agencies)