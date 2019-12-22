Pakistan: Hundreds of baby turtles released into Arabian Sea

Green sea baby turtles in hundreds were released into the Arabian Sea by Pakistani wildlife officials in a conservation bid that has been going on for a decade.

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto's son Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, along with his sister Bakhtawar facilitated the release process at Hawksbay beach in Karachi.

Nesting was interrupted by storms in the Arabian Sea recently, but more than 4600 sea turtle babies have been released into the ocean.

Sea turtles can live up to 100 years.

According to the Sindh Wildlife Department, green sea turtles arrive at the beaches of Hawksbay and Sandspit to lay eggs during this time.

The eggs are usually looked after by the department staff for 40-60 days in the Marine Turtle Conservation Nursery before they hatch.

They are then released back into the Arabian Sea.

