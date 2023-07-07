Pakistan: Heavy rainfall leaves 17 people dead in Punjab, authorities warn of flash floods, landslides

At least 17 people were reported dead and another 49 injured in Pakistan’s Punjab province due to heavy rainfall over the past few days. The deaths occurred as heavy rain triggered the collapse of walls and roofs, causing multiple casualties and injuries at multiple sites. Meanwhile, Pakistani authorities have warned the residents of further flash floods and landslides in some parts of the country. Heavy rain wreaks havoc in Pakistan’s Punjab province The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) of Pakistan said that at least four people, including three children under the age of 10, lost their lives in Lahore when the roof of a house collapsed near the Bandianwala bridge in the city’s Amar Sidhu area, reported Dawn.

According to PDMA, six fatalities occurred in Gujranwala due to the collapse of a three-story house's ‘weak wooden structure’. Similar incidents resulted in the deaths of three people each in Chakwal and Sheikhupura, while one each lost their life in Jhang and Faisalabad.

Watch: Rains wreak havoc in Pakistan's Lahore, incessant downpour leaves 7 dead × In a separate incident, 14 individuals sustained injuries when a wall of the Government Mozang Teaching Hospital collapsed, affecting a neighbouring building. The injured individuals were promptly transferred to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

The PDMA further reported that a total of 32 people across the province had suffered severe injuries in various rain-related incidents. Punjab province receives record rainfall Regarding rainfall statistics, Lahore's Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Monsoon Control Room recorded the highest precipitation at the Nishtar Town director's office, measuring 65mm. This was followed by the Johar Town SDO office with 57mm and Lakshmi Chowk with 38mm.

Meanwhile, the caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, assured the public that the situation was currently under control. During a press briefing in Lahore, he stated that eight secretaries were overseeing each respective zone of WASA. Flash floods expected A weather forecast issued by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Friday said, “Heavy rain may cause urban flooding in low-lying areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sialkot, Sahiwal, Toba Tek Singh, Multan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Okara, Kohat, Peshawar, Bannu, Karak and Dera Ismail Khan […] from July 6-8.”

It further warned that the heavy rain “may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree, Galliyat, (Pakistani-occupied) Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa”.