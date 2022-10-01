Pakistan: Farmers protest in Islamabad for power tariff reduction

More than 25,000 farmers from Pakistan's Punjab province have occupied a sit-in in protest in Islamabad, paralysing the nation's capital and complicating transport because of roadblocks made by the government.

Under the leadership of Kisan Ittehad, the farmers have vowed not to leave the capital until their demands are met.

Since September 21, tens of thousands of farmers have travelled to the capital twice, each time because the administration has disregarded their mutually agreed-upon requests.

This has forced the government to take preventative measures, such as blocking important highways and expressways and blocking road access to the fortified Red Zone with containers.

“Farmers came from across Punjab province and demanded restoration of the previous tube well electricity tariff of Rs.5.3 per unit and abolishing of all taxes and adjustments,” said an official of the capital administration.

“An end must be put to the black marketing of fertilizers and reduction of urea rate, which has increased by at least 400 per cent.”

The fee for wheat should be set at 2,400 PKR per mound, and the rate for sugarcane should be set at 280 PKR, according to the desires of the farmers.

Opposition parties, who have criticised the administration for failing to alleviate the plight of the populace and for driving them into more misery through inflation, have also expressed support for the protest.

