Iranian intel officer among 19 killed near Afghan-Pakistan border

Heavy gun battles in the southeastern Iranian province of Sistan-Baluchestan have claimed 19 lives, including of a Revolutionary Guards colonel, the state media reported.

"Nineteen people were killed and 20 wounded in the incident," regional governor Hossein Khiabani told the state broadcaster late on Friday.

"Provincial intelligence officer of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Colonel Ali Mousavi was also killed," state television added.

Sistan-Baluchistan, which borders Afghanistan and Pakistan and is one of the poverty-ridden regions, is a battleground for clashes with drug smuggling gangs, as well as rebels from the Baluchi minority and Sunni Muslim extremist groups.

On Friday, local media reported that security forces had returned fire when a police station in the provincial capital Zahedan came under attack by gunmen, reports AFP news agency.

"A number of police members as well as passers-by have been injured in the exchange of fire," the state broadcaster said.

It is unknown whether these recent casualties are linked to the widespread agitation taking place across the state over the Islamic dress code.

The Iranian regime has been blaming "foreign enemies" for the women-led protests that had seen several casualties across the nation.

Earlier, it had detained citizens of Germany, Poland, Italy, France, the Netherlands, Sweden who were claimed to be “plotting” the protests against the government.

As the West mounts tensions, Tehran has responded by lashing out at its critics, accusing the United States of exploiting the unrest to try to destabilise Iran.

The agitation began after the death of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini, who was arrested by Iran's morality police for allegedly violating the mandatory dress code.

It is being claimed that the woman wore the mandatory hijab (an Islamic headscarf) too loosely.

