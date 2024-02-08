Pakistan elections: Five killed in militant attacks as country votes in general polls

Five people were killed in militant attacks in Pakistan on Thursday (Feb 8) as the country voted in the general election. According to a report by the news agency Reuters, thousands of troops were deployed on the streets and at polling stations across the country as voting commenced and borders with Iran and Afghanistan were temporarily closed.

Local police chief Rauf Qaisrani said on Thursday that the five victims included four police officers who were killed in a bomb blast and firing targeting a police patrol in the Kulachi area of Dera Ismail Khan district. The fifth person was killed when gunmen opened fire on a security forces vehicle in Tank.

Speaking to Reuters, Makran division's Commissioner Saeed Ahmed said that grenade attacks were also reported in different parts of Balochistan, but polling remained unaffected there since there were no casualties.

26 people killed in 2 explosions in Balochistan

These attacks came a day after at least 26 people were killed in two explosions near electoral candidates' offices in Balochistan. The Islamic State had claimed responsibility for the explosions.

Following the explosions, Pakistan's interior ministry said, "As a result of the recent incidents of terrorism in the country precious lives have been lost, security measures are essential to maintain the law and order situation and deal with possible threats."

Also read | Digital darkness blinds voting day with Sharif tipped to win Pak elections

In a letter to the country's Election Commission, Mohsin Dawar, a candidate from North Waziristan, said that some polling stations in his constituency were taken over by local Taliban who were threatening polling staff and locals.

Mobile services temporarily suspended

On election day, mobile services were temporarily suspended across Pakistan. Citizens were seen casting their ballots in polling stations. In this election, the main contenders are candidates backed by jailed former prime minister Imran Khan, whose Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) won the last national election, and the Pakistan Muslim League (N) of Nawaz Sharif, who analysts say is being backed by the military, Reuters reported.

Also watch | Terror attacks, pre-poll rigging allegations mar Pak polls × Polling closed by 5 pm and unofficial results are expected in a few hours. But, a clearer picture of who won the election is likely to emerge on Friday.