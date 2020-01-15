Pakistan: Death toll in rain related incident rises to 98

As the harsh weather continues to batter Pakistan, the death toll in rain-related incidents rose to 98, local media reported.

Pakistan is witnessing a strong westerly weather system bringing heavy rains, snowfalls that have battered several parts of the country.

Most of the causalities are reported in Pakistan occupied Kashmir and upper parts of Balochistan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan visited PoK to inquire about the damages incurred due to snowfall and avalanches in the region as well as the relief efforts undertaken.

The prime minister also visited the injured at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Muzaffarabad.

According to the forecasts, more harsh weather is on the way.

In 2012, an avalanche engulfed a Pakistani army battalion headquarters near the Indian border, killing at least 124 soldiers and 11 civilians.

Meanwhile, a 12-year-old girl was rescued in PoK after being bureid under the snow for over 18 hours.

Samina was one of the lucky ones. "I thought I would die there," she told Reuters from a hospital bed in Muzaffarabad, where she and dozens of other injured people were receiving treatment after being airlifted out of the avalanche area.



