Pakistan court drops sedition case against Imran Khan

Jailed former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan has had a sedition charge against him dismissed by a court, informed his lawyer on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Khan's lawyer Naeem Panjutha said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) chief had the charges dismissed in a sedition case registered in the southwestern city of Quetta, the capital of Balochistan province in March, earlier this year. The complaint noted that one of Khan's speeches amounted to sedition.

"God be praised. The court has dismissed the FIR registered against Imran Khan registered in Bijli Road police station in Quetta," said Panjutha, adding that "once again Imran Khan has emerged victorious against a false case. Congratulations to all of Pakistan for the victory of justice."

According to a Reuters report, the Balochistan High Court said prosecutors had failed to obtain the required consent from the federal or provincial government to lodge the charges of sedition.

The charges are "without lawful authority and are of no legal effect," the court ruled.

Also watch | Pakistan: Imran Khan found guilty in Toshakhana case

Khan's political prison

The quashed sedition case was among dozens of other cases brought against Khan after he lost power in April 2022. Khan fell out of favour with Pakistan's influential military which controls the political landscape of the country. Since then, he has opened a front against the establishment which has led to an assassination attempt on him and a prison sentence.

The former PM is currently in Attock Jail after he was convicted by the Islamabad trial court in the Toshakhana case.

The PTI chief is accused of concealing, in his asset declarations, details of the gifts he retained from the Toshakhana - the treasury, established in 1974, where presents given to government officials from foreign officials are kept. The case came to the fore in August 2022 when the coalition government led by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) filed the case against Imran.

On Monday (August 28), the Islamabad High Court is expected to rule on Khan's appeal to suspend his conviction and three-year jail sentence for corruption.

(With inputs from agencies)