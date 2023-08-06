Know about historic Attock jail, where Imran Khan has been transferred

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has been handed a jail sentence of three years by a court in Pakistan. Media reports have said that the former prime minister has been moved to Attock jail. The city of Attock is itself a historic location and incidentally, Imran's political adversaries including Nawaz Sharif, Asif Ali Zardari and Shehbaz Sharif were also incarcerated in the city.

Attock is situated on the confluence of Indus and Kabul rivers. The city was formerly known as Cambellpur. Field Marshal Colin Campbell was Commander-in-chief of British forces during 19th century.

In history, Attock has been a layover town for folks like Alexander the Great and the legendary traveller Ibn-e-Battuta. The latter has travelled more than any other explorer in pre-modern history. His complete travels reportedly took him about 117,000 km.

News reports say that Imran Khan is imprisoned at the Attck Jail. While Sharif brothers and Zardari languished in nearby Attock fort.

On July 21, 2000, Nawaz Sharif was sentenced to 14 years of rigourous imprisonment

“Sharif, who was overthrown in a coup in October 1999, was also banned from holding public office for 21 years and fined 20 million rupees. He is already serving two life terms for hijacking and terrorism in connection with the military takeover, and he condemned the verdict as a personal vendetta led by the military,” the Guardian had reported at the time.

According to media reports, the trial was first civilian case heard in 16th-century Attock Fort. The fort has reportedly been used for at least three military court-marshals for attempted coups.

On February 15, 2002, Asif Ali Zardari was produced before a judge in Attock fort premises.

Current Pakistani Prime Minister Prime Minister Shebaz Sharif and Nawaz Sharif's elder son Hussain Nawaz were also kept in the fort. They were made to face accountability trials in this building.

118-year old Attock jail is built on land measuring 67 acres 12, marlas, six kanals.

There is authorisation of this jail is for 539 prisoners, reports in Pakistani media say that 804 prisoners have been incarcerated here.

Attock jail is one of 40 prisons which are currently functioning in the Punjab province.

