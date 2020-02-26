Pakistan confirms two coronavirus cases; no need to panic, says Pak PM advisor

The special assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan, Dr Zafar Mirza, on Wednesday, confirmed the first two cases of the novel coronavirus in Pakistan.

"I can confirm first two cases of coronavirus in Pakistan. Both cases are being taken care of according to clinical standard protocols & both of them are stable," Mirza who is an advisor to Pakistan PM Imran Khan tweeted, adding, "No need to panic, things are under control."

Earlier, the Sindh Health Department of Pakistan had confirmed the first case of coronavirus in Karachi.

The local government had said that a 22-year-old male had contacted the virus after travelling to Iran. The person's family has also been placed in quarantine, it said.

The patent has been admitted in Aga Khan hospital. According to reports, his family has also been placed in quarantine.

Pakistan had earlier suspended flights to China due to the virus but resumed it later. However, it has refused to bring back its citizens trapped in Wuhan which is the epicentre of the virus keeping them under the vigilance of Chinese authorities.

Several Pakistan citizens blocked out in China had appealed to the Imran Khan government for help earlier.

At least 1,000 students are reportedly stranded at Wuhan. Several hundred parents had appealed to the government to help. Several took out protests in Lahore and Karachi but the government was unmoved.

Slogans like 'shame on the government', 'bring our kids back', were raised during a meeting after Pakistan's foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi failed to show up at the gathering.