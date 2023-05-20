Pakistan: Case filed against PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry for stealing taps, electrical wires from govt school

The police have filed 11 FIRs against Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf's (PTI) senior member Fawad Chaudhry in the Lahore High Court (LHC), including one for alleged bathroom tap theft.

Justice Anwar-ul-Haq Pannu heard the PTI leader's request for case information. During the hearing, the Punjab police presented a report on all the cases filed against Fawad Chaudhry, as reported by the Tribune.

A complaint number 889/23 has been filed against the PTI leader at Multan Cantonment Police Station. Muzaffar Hanif filed the complaint for this case. This case involves the theft of pipes and a tap from a school.

In addition, the PTI leader is accused of stealing electrical wire from the Khairpur Bhatta Government Primary School. Cases against Fawad Chaudhry As per the report, two charges were filed against the former federal minister at the Sarwar Road and Race Course Police Stations in Lahore, as well as three in Multan Cantonment and one in Jalalpur Pirwala in Multan. According to the report, complaints were also filed against the PTI leader at the police stations of Attock, Jhelum, and Faisalabad.

The PTI leader's counsel voiced concern about the filing of bogus complaints against Fawad on political reasons, urging the court to get data on all of the cases and to protect the former federal minister from harassment.

The hearing was postponed until May 22 by the LHC.

Fawad Chaudhry, Pakistan's former information minister, was spotted sprinting back to the high court building in Islamabad on Tuesday. This occurred only seconds after a court granted his release in connection with an incitement to violence case in which he was arrested.

Videos that went viral on social media showed Chaudhry sprinting out of his car and approaching the courtroom. He was also observed hunching down and panting as a lawyer approached him for assistance.

In response to this, the Justice said, "You should have waited for the written order considering you are a practitioner (lawyer) yourself,” the judge said.

Fawad Chaudhry was detained by police under the "Maintenance of Public Order" rule after followers of his party staged violent rallies throughout the country following the detention of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan last week.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb of the Islamabad High Court ordered the leader's release after he signed an undertaking not to encourage violence.

Protests occurred in Pakistan on May 9 when Imran Khan was detained in Islamabad. According to reports, demonstrators set fire to 12 cars and 34 motorcycles.

