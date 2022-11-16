Pakistan: Balochistan Assembly passes resolution to make DNA test mandatory for national ID cards

The Balochistan Assembly has passed a resolution to make DNA tests mandatory for the issuance of national ID cards in Pakistan.

According to ARY News, the resolution – seeking DNA test mandatory for the issuance of a Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC) – was tabled by Parliamentary Secretary Bushra Rand.

The resolution was introduced by Balochistan Awami Party’s during the session presided by acting Speaker Sardar Babar Khan Musakhail.

It was adopted unanimously, with members agreeing that the resolution will help ensure strict security in the country.

The resolution stated that not having a database of DNA with National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) creates difficulties in identifying criminals. It claimed that DNA-based ID cards are essential to track anti-social elements.

MPA Bushra Rind of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), who presented the motion during the session, urged the state government to approach request the federal government to introduce mandatory DNA tests for the CNIC.

The house adopted the resolution without any opposition.

The CNIC card is vital to vote, access government benefits including public schools and healthcare, open a bank account or apply for jobs.

Each card has a 13-digit unique ID, containing photograph of the person, their signature, and a microchip that contains their iris scans and fingerprints.

Yet millions in Pakistan are still without a CNIC. According to Trust for Democratic Education and Accountability, a non-profit organization, almost 2.6 million women in the bordering Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province do not have National ID cards.

The situation is the same in other provinces and highlights how women are being deprived of equal identification in public life, reports to Daily Times newspaper.

In 2020, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government under the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) conducted a worrisome survey about the status of women.

It highlighted the prevalent gender disparity and sociocultural norms that place restrictions on women due to which they do not possess or are unable to possess national ID cards.

