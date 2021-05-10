Pakistan army chief visits Afghanistan amid surge in violence

Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Afghanistan on Monday (May 10) to meet Afghan Ashraf Ghani, as per sources quoted by news agencies. His visit to Afghanistan has come amid surge in violence perpetrated by terrorists.

It wasn't immediately clear what would be discussed during the meeting. Pakistan is a key player in Afghan peace process due to its geographical advantage. It has been accused of harbouring terrorists in past. Resurgence of terrorism and particularly Taliban is a matter of concern especially in light of US pullout from Afghanistan.

Bajwa on Monday also met Britain's Chief of Defence Staff General Nicholas Patrick Carter for talks on Afghan peacemaking, according to a statement from Pakistan's military media wing. The venue of the meeting was not given.

On Monday, Afghan president ordered Afghan forces to observe ceasefire with Taliban over

Violence has risen starkly in Afghanistan in recent weeks with the Taliban launching attacks throughout the country and a huge unclaimed attack taking place on a school in Kabul on Saturday (May 8) that killed dozens of students.

