Pakistan: 200-year-old Gurdwara handed back to Sikhs in Balochistan

After completing the restoration, a provincial government in Pakistan has handed over a 200-year-old Gurdwara in Balochistan to the minority Sikh community on Wednesday.

The Siri Guru Singh Gurdwara on Masjid Road in the middle of Quetta was earlier used as a government school for the last 73 years.

Also read | India raises concern on vandalisation of Buddha statue in Pakistan

The officials said the gurdwara will now be used for prayers and religious gatherings.

Also read | Pakistani journalist critic of powerful military freed after abduction

Denesh Kumar, the provincial parliamentary secretary and advisor to the Balochistan Chief Minister on Minority Affairs, said that the restoration to use it as an institution for worshipping is completed, reported news agency PTI.

He also said the present value of the gurdwara is in millions of dollars, but still still Balochistan government decided to give it back to Sikhs after its restoration.

Kumar also said the students who are studying in that schools are being helped to get admissions in other nearby schools.

Sardar Jasbeer Singh, the Chairman of the Sikh Community Committee in Balochistan, said the restoration as a place of worship was a gift from the provincial government.

He said Siri Guru Singh Gurdwara holds special significane for close to 2,000 Sikh families who live across Balochistan.