India raises concern on vandalisation of Buddha statue in Pakistan

India has raised its concern regarding recent vandalisation of thousands of years old Buddha statue in Pakistan. India expressed concern to Pakistan government via diplomatic note.



Last week saw, destruction of an ancient Buddha statue in Northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province's Takhtbai area of Mardan. The video of vandalisation went viral causing widespread outrage, given the historic significance of the statue.An FIR was registered against the miscreants and some arrest followed.

The director at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa archaeology and museums Dr Abdul Samad was quoted by DAWN newspaper saying the Buddha statue belonged to Gandhara civilisation and is 1700 year old.

June saw defacement and destruction of Buddhist archaeological sites in Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir. India had back also lodged a strong concern with the ministry of external affairs saying, "It is a matter of grave concern that the Buddhist symbols are being destroyed and the religious and cultural rights and freedoms are being trampled with impunity in the Indian territories under illegal occupation of Pakistan."

New Delhi also sought immediate access for its experts to the area in order to "restore and preserve" the archaeological heritage.