Pak PM's move to give ISI say over civil service appointments spikes fears of army extending control

Pakistan’s prime minister Shehbaz Sharif has given the country’s spy agency, ISI, say over civil service appointments. The move has spiked fears among the politicians and activists about the military extending its control over the nation. Now, ISI has been made responsible for the verification and screening of government officials for appointments, postings and promotions. This will shrink the civilian space. Military in Pakistan has a long history of ruling the country directly. The intelligence agency of the country has also been allegedly meddling in politics.

"If we keep in mind Pakistan's history of takeovers and the sway that military has over our politics, this decision will weaken civil bureaucracy and compromise their independence. We have shot ourselves in the foot and it's a decision worth reconsidering," Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar told The Guardian.

“The decision of Sharif is an attack on the constitution,” said Raza Rabbani, former chair of the senate. "The concept of civilian supremacy is tarnishing," he said. In Pakistan, several politicians have been allegedly seeking backing of the military to come to power, it seems now the bureaucrats would also look for the same for their appointments and postings.

(With inputs from agencies)