Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif’s leaked ‘clip’ requesting to facilitate ‘relative’ goes viral

A leaked audio clip purportedly of Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is making waves in the country, with the opposition accusing the premier of jeopardising the state’s interest for his family's business.

In the over two-minute-long audio clip, which was shared by the rival Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry on Twitter, a man—said to be the PM—can be heard asking a government official to facilitate the son-in-law of Maryam Nawaz Sharif—daughter of ex-PM Nawaz Sharif—with the import of machinery for a power plant from India, reports Dawn newspaper.

وزیر اعظم کی Leaked Call کئ حوالوں سے انتہائ تشویشناک ہے ہمیشہ کی طرح خاندانی کاروبارکےتحفظ کیلئے قوانین کو بالائے پشت رکھنا تو شریف فیملی کا پرانا وطیرہ ہے ہی لیکن ایکسپریس اور جیو کے نیوز ہیڈز کی شہباز شریف اور حکومتی مشورہ سازی میں کردار میڈیا پر ایک اور کلنک کا ٹیکا ہے https://t.co/bvgZIdMlls — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) September 24, 2022 ×

To this, the official was heard replying, “If we do so, we will get a lot of flak when this matter goes to the ECC (the Economic Coordination Committee) and cabinet.”

Following this, the man said to be Shehbaz says, “The son-in-law is very dear to Maryam Nawaz. Tell her very logically about this and then I will talk to her.”

The same voice then proceeds to acknowledge with the perception that this would be bad for optics and may cause a lot of political trouble.

Notably, Maryam Nawaz’s daughter Mehrunnisa married industrialist Chaudhry Munir’s son Raheel in December 2015.

The wedding made headlines because it was also attended by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The other voice in the audio clip then talks about another matter related to the housing society belonging to Mariyam Nawaz’s son-in-law.

At the end of the leaked audio, the conversion between the two then steers toward former Justice Maqbool Baqir, who was being considered as the next head of the National Accountability Bureau.

The government official is heard conveying to the prime minister the ‘suggestion’ of two media persons, asking him not to consider the former judge for the slot of NAB chairman, in view of their experience with former NAB chief Javed Iqbal, who was also a retired judge appointed by the PML-N government.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE: