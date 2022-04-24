Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif's government removes 150 people from Exit Control List

According to sources in Pakistan's ministry of interior, the names of at least 150 people have been removed from Pakistan's Exit Control List(ECL).

The prominent personalities who have been struck off the Exit Control List include PM Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan's interior minister Rana Sanaullah, ex-PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Railway minister Khawaja Saad Rafique.

The country's defence minister Khawaja Asif has also reportedly been taken off the exit list. Former President Asif Ali Zardari's name has also been struck off the list, sources say.

Ex- prime minister Nawaz Sharif's daughter PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz has also reportedly been taken off the no-fly list. The names were reportedly put on the list after recommendations from NAB and FIA.

However, reports claim the names recommended by the judiciary and those recommended by agencies will continue to remain on the list.



Pakistan's interior minister Rana Sanaullah claimed currently 4,863 names were on the ECL and at least 3,000 names will be taken off the blacklist with rule changes to be incorporated.

(With inputs from Agencies)