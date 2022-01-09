Pak heavy snowfall deaths: PM Imran Khan faces flak over 'callous' remarks

WION Web Team
Islamabad Published: Jan 09, 2022, 01:00 PM(IST)

Prime Minister Imran Khan has been slammed by the Opposition and citizens of the country over comments in the Murree incident (file photo). Photograph:( Reuters )

As Pakistan is still reeling under crisis due to heavy snowfall, Prime Minister Imran Khan seems to have caught in a different storm. Khan has been slammed by the Opposition and citizens of the country over comments in the Murree incident. In the hill station, over 22 people were killed after heavy snowfall. These people froze to death after getting stuck on roads

 

In the hill station, over 22 people were killed after heavy snowfall. These people froze to death after getting stuck on roads.  

The Opposition has said the ruling PTI government has got used to blaming others for their own mistakes, reported Geo News.  

In a tweet on Saturday, the PM said, "Shocked (and) upset at tragic deaths of tourists on road to Murree. Unprecedented snowfall (and) rush of (people) proceeding without checking weather conditions caught district admin unprepared."  

The reaction did not go down well with the Opposition and people in general. They called it "insensitive and shocking response".  

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said, "This statement is the height of (your) indifference, cruelty, and incompetence."  

PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal called Khan a "callous person" and said the Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) had issued a warning on December 31 over heavy snowfall and "everyone in the government was sleeping".  

Meanwhile, all major highways in Murree have been cleared for traffic. About 600 to 700 vehicles were evacuated from Murree last night, as per spokesperson of Punjab Police.  

All the tourists have been rescued before nightfall and taken to safe places. Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar will visit Murree on Sunday.  

(With inputs from agencies) 

