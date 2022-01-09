Pak heavy snowfall deaths: PM Imran Khan faces flak over 'callous' remarks

As Pakistan is still reeling under crisis due to heavy snowfall, Prime Minister Imran Khan seems to have caught in a different storm.

Khan has been slammed by the Opposition and citizens of the country over comments in the Murree incident.

Shocked & upset at tragic deaths of tourists on road to Murree. Unprecedented snowfall & rush of ppl proceeding without checking weather conditions caught district admin unprepared. Have ordered inquiry & putting in place strong regulation to ensure prevention of such tragedies. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 8, 2022 ×

In the hill station, over 22 people were killed after heavy snowfall. These people froze to death after getting stuck on roads.

The Opposition has said the ruling PTI government has got used to blaming others for their own mistakes, reported Geo News.

Number of time Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI was shocked during his tenure..,

pic.twitter.com/9rUfWjvqiu — Waseem Abbasi (@Wabbasi007) January 8, 2022 ×

In a tweet on Saturday, the PM said, "Shocked (and) upset at tragic deaths of tourists on road to Murree. Unprecedented snowfall (and) rush of (people) proceeding without checking weather conditions caught district admin unprepared."

The reaction did not go down well with the Opposition and people in general. They called it "insensitive and shocking response".

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said, "This statement is the height of (your) indifference, cruelty, and incompetence."

PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal called Khan a "callous person" and said the Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) had issued a warning on December 31 over heavy snowfall and "everyone in the government was sleeping".

The Armed Forces of Pakistan are the last hope of the people in every difficult hour.

Please Appreciate Pak Army for rescue services at Murree.

We Salute To Pak Army!! #PakArmy#Murree #Nathiagali pic.twitter.com/8JZpYITRtw — Asad Malik (@asad_malik333) January 8, 2022 ×

Meanwhile, all major highways in Murree have been cleared for traffic. About 600 to 700 vehicles were evacuated from Murree last night, as per spokesperson of Punjab Police.

Lots of love for these heroes ❤

The Pakistan Army, as always, has come to the rescue of its people.

As always, the Pakistan Army has helped the people without caring for their lives.

That is why every Pakistani is proud of our forces.❤💞#Nathiagali#Murree

Carbon monoxide pic.twitter.com/AyN6EC3YZR — Waqas Akhter 🗨 (@waqasakhter077) January 8, 2022 ×

All the tourists have been rescued before nightfall and taken to safe places. Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar will visit Murree on Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies)