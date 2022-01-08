Watch: In crackdown, Pakistan sets ablaze huge quantity of illicit drugs, liquor

In Pakistan's Sindh province, an anti-narcotics force has destroyed huge quantity of illicit drugs and liquor in Karachi on Friday.

The items, which were set ablaze, were worth over 1.5 billion Pakistani rupees (8,469.79 US dollars).

In this latest crackdown, more than 22 tonnes of drugs, which includes 264 kilograms (582 pounds) of heroin, were burnt along with 2,000 bottles of illegal liquor.

Several of these items were seized in 2021.

Muhammad Umer Khan, president, Professional Youth Foundation, who had organised the event of drugs’ burning on being invited by the force, said, “Different kinds of liquor, which includes wine, beer, and vodka, with an international market value of more than 200,000 US dollars, were destroyed.”

The force has also initiated a programme to create awareness among students about the hazards of the use of drugs, the officials said.

This force also runs four hospitals for drug addicts, one each in Sukkur, Karachi, Hyderabad and Islamabad.

Recently, a team of Afghan intelligence agents poured around 3,000 litres of illegal liquor into a canal in Kabul, as per the country's spy agency. A video of the action was also released by the General Directorate of Intelligence (GDI) of Afghanistan government.

