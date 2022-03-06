Over 500 Nepalis leave Ukraine, others stranded in Kyiv await rescue 

The invasion of Ukraine by Russia has forced hundreds and thousands, including Nepali nationals, to flee to the neighbouring countries while many remaining stranded in the war-torn country are awaiting instructions to evacuate the country.

The Nepal government has been coordinating with the Non-Resident Nepali Association (NRNA) to evacuate its citizens from Ukraine.

The government and the NRNA have recently formed a high-level committee to support the stranded Nepalis.

Chief patron and founder president of NRNA National Coordination Council (NCC) Poland, Bodha Raj Subedi spoke to WION and expressed concerns over the safety of Nepalis in Ukraine.

Subedi said that over 500 Nepali nationals have left Ukraine and moved to various countries, including Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, and Moldova, among others.

“We got to know that there are 800-900 Nepali nationals in Ukraine, of them more than 500 have moved to different countries. On record, there were only 400 Nepali nationals in Ukraine and later we were told there are more. Many Nepalis moved to Ukraine just before the crisis so there is no record of them but still, we are trying to evacuate them,” Subedi told WION.

He acknowledged that the tense situation in the country is making it difficult to carry out rescue operation.

“There are around 60 Nepali nationals whom we were able to contact still stranded in Kyiv and in other parts of Ukraine. However, we are not aware of others,” he added.

Subedi said many Nepalis do not wish to go home and are rather ready to seek shelter in neighbouring countries.

“I personally guided them from the Ukrainian border to Poland. I provided shelter and food to almost 235 Nepalis and now one-third of them have moved to other countries like Germany. While almost 60 are still with me. There were majorly students and workers and a few families with children,” he added.

Subedi, who has been living in Poland for over 30 years now, said, “We do not have many financial and human resources to help a large number of people. However, we have also helped a few Nigerians and to almost 20 Ukrainians with shelter and food.”

He also confirmed that a Nepali national named Pratap Basnet has joined Ukrainian Army and has decided to fight for the country.

In a video message, Basnet said, “Ukraine is fighting a war against Russia now. As a true patriot I decided to line up on Ukraine's side, in this war to safeguard the sovereignty,” Basnet said, adding, “Ukraine is in dire need of assistance at this time. I am proud to be part of the Ukraine army and fight the war.”

The NRNA Poland has confirmed that the Indian government has rescued two Nepali nationals from Ukraine.

“The Indian government has rescued two Nepali nationals. The Nepal Embassy in Berlin is coordinating with the Ukrainian officials to help and evacuate the rest of Nepalis,” Subedi said.

Issuing an advisory, the Embassy of Nepal in Germany, said, “Nepali nationals who are still stranded in Kyiv, Kharkiv or elsewhere in Ukraine and are in contact with the Indian community or individual friends, may join them for evacuation or translocation to the western and southern territory.”