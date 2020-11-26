Organisation of Islamic Cooperation snubs Pakistan on Kashmir again

After the United Nations, the Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has now been snubbed by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation(OIC) which is the largest alliance of Muslim countries as it has decided to not discuss Kashmir.

For months, Pakistan has been demanding discussion on Kashmir and wanted the OIC to raise the issue. It wanted its members to join its propaganda drive against India, however, the OIC has snubbed Pakistan.

The meeting it taking place in Niger and the theme is "united against terrorism for peace and development". Several topics are on the agenda this time. The statement has an entire list but there is no mention of Kashmir.

The OIC issued a statement in Arabic too but no mention was made on Kashmir. Pakistan has been living in denial over the issue. A statement from the country's foreign ministry said Kashmir will be discussed, but there has been no mention of it in the OIC agenda.

Pakistan's foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi will be in Niger for the meeting. However, it is not the first time that the OIC has rejected Pakistan's demand.

On the occasion of the 14th session of the Islamic summit conference, Pakistan wanted Kashmir mentioned in the Mecca declaration, however, the request was denied, then, Pakistan began a campaign demanding an extraordinary session of OIC foreign ministers but it didn't happen instead something extraordinary happened - the OIC extended an invite to Sushma Swaraj last year.

In March 2019, the then external affairs minister addressed the foreign ministers meet in Abu Dhabi, but Pakistan boycotted the session but it didn't stop pursuing a hearing at OIC but it hasn't got one. The reason is the lack of support for Pakistan within the OIC.

Last year there was no mention of Kashmir in OIC's final dispatch sent after the meeting of foreign ministers in March. The same meeting was attended by late Sushma Swaraj. A report published by a Pakistani news outlet had called it "a source of embarrassment" for Pakistan.



Islamabad made another attempt this year. In May, Pakistan made a move at the United Nations. The country's permanent representative at the UN Munir Akram made a demand before the OIC member nations. He wanted to create an informal group against India in the name of countering Islamophobia, but it was shot down.

The proposal was made at a routine meeting of the envoys of OIC countries at the United Nations. According to the media of Pakistan, it was the UAE and the Maldives that rejected Pakistan's proposal as Pakistan wanted to create a lobbying group at the UN. The demand was rejected by the envoys representing OIC countries.

On the other hand, India is attempting a West Asia outreach with Indian external affairs minister S Jaishankar on a three-nation tour. Jaishankar was in the UAE today which is one of the OIC members and a key ally for India.

There was a time when Pakistan flaunted its ties with Saudi Arabia and the UAE, now both Arab powers seem to have dumped Pakistan.