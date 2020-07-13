Now, PM Oli says Lord Ram is Nepali not Indian, real Ayodhya lies in Nepal

Amid row with India, Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli said that that "real Ayodhya lies in Nepal, not in India", while adding that "Lord Ram is Nepali not Indian", the country's media quoted the prime minister as saying.

PM Oli has been at loggerheads with India in recent months over a series of decisions taken by his government. In a televised address to the nation, the Nepalese prime minister had said that he would commit himself to protect "national and territorial integrity".

Last week, the Nepal government had reportedly banned all Indian news channels, except the public service broadcaster Doordarshan. Also, a Nepalese lawmaker - Sarita Giri - belonging to the Samajbadi Party was suspended after she allegedly violated a party whip regarding Nepal's new map.

Sarita Giri accused China of pushing the new map bill and raised questions on the intent of the Oli government in fixing the country's map.

A tweet by Kamal Thapa, former deputy prime minister of Nepal said: "PM Oli says Indian ambassador was active in overthrowing the government. On the other hand, the Chinese ambassador reached the leaders' house to save the government."

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli had earlier accused the Indian government of wanting to topple his government after he had issued the new Nepal map. The Nepal prime minister had also alleged the coronavirus cases in his country were due to the number of people coming from India.