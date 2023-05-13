‘No question of martial law’: Pakistan army amid reports of internal chaos

In an interview with Geo News, Director-General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major-General Ahmed Sharif on Friday (May 12), refuted allegations of imposition of martial law in Pakistan. This comes amid reports of unrest and resignations within the military ranks of the Pakistan army.

Speaking on Geo News, Sharif said, “I want to say very clearly that Gen Asim Munir and the senior army leadership under him wholeheartedly support democracy and will keep doing so. There is no question of martial law.”

This comes as Pakistan is witnessing days-long political turmoil following the sudden arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan. Amid nationwide protests, army installations were also targeted. “Despite efforts of domestic miscreants and foreign enemies, the army was, is and will remain united under COAS (Chief of Army Staff) Gen Asim Munir,” said the military’s top spokesperson.



He added, “The dream of dividing it will always remain a dream. No one has resigned and nor has anyone disobeyed any order.” According to reports, several high-ranking officials in the Pakistan army have resigned amid recent violence which has killed at least eight people so far, reported news agency Reuters.

The army has warned against further attacks on its assets and has called the violence “pre-planned”. Notably, the country’s army remains Pakistan’s most powerful institution, having reportedly ruled it directly for nearly half of its 75-year history through three coups. They have also previously intervened citing economic or political instability in the country.

“The army’s senior leadership, the chief of army staff places its complete trust in democracy,” Sharif told Geo News. The army will continue to counter any false narratives or attempts to disrupt the unity within its rank, he said, as per The Express Tribune, and called on the public and media to rely on verified information from official sources as opposed to reports and speculations.

This also comes after the former Pakistan PM said on Friday that there is no rule of law in Pakistan and that it is being run by only one man – the Army chief. “There is no rule of law in Pakistan,” said the PTI party chief, adding that “it is run by only one man and that’s the Army chief.”



He also went on to assure that if he gets re-elected as the Pakistan PM, he will “not denotify” the army chief. On Friday, the Islamabad High Court granted the PTI chairman bail for two weeks in the Al-Qadir Trust case and all others.

