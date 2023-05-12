Imran Khan slams Pakistan army chief, says nation ‘being run by only one man’

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday that there is no rule of law in Pakistan and that it is being run by only one man — the Army chief. The former prime minister also said that he is worried that his opponents will have him arrested once again. He was sharing his misgivings after the Islamabad High Court granted him bail.

Talking to the press, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party chief said, "There is no rule of law in Pakistan," and that "it is run by only one man and that’s the Army chief."

Khan also assured that if he gets re-elected as the Pakistan PM, he will "not denotify" the army chief.

"Army chief is insecure as I removed him as ISPR chief. I will not denotify him when I come to power," Khan said.

The PTI chief claimed that he was worried that "they will pick me up again."

"They will arrest me again because they will just come up with another case," he said.

On Friday, the Islamabad High Court granted the PTI chairman bail for two weeks in the Al-Qadir Trust case and all others.

Thanking the court for its decision, he said that the nation's judicial system is the "only thing which is stopping Pakistan from becoming a complete banana Republic where the law of the jungle prevails."

"The only hope we have is the judiciary, which again protected me," he said, adding that he's still not sure that when he steps out of the High Court "they" won't arrest him yet again.

Denouncing Pakistan's violence over the last four days, Khan said that he condemns the violence. "This is my country, my army, my people," he added.

However, he warned that if he is arrested again, the country can expect the same reaction from his followers and that he wants to avoid such a situation.

In a major relief for Khan, Pakistan's Supreme Court on Thursday declared his arrest from the Islamabad High Court premises on Tuesday unlawful.

His arrest, which involved manhandling at the hands of paramilitary troops, was declared "invalid" and his immediate release was ordered after Khan was produced before a bench on SC's orders. The Pakistan Supreme Court also demanded that the process be 'backtracked'.

(With inputs from agencies)





WATCH WION LIVE HERE