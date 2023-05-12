PM Sharif: Courts' relief to ‘laadla’ Imran exposes ‘double standards’, led to death of justice in Pak

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has labelled the "relief" provided to his predecessor Imran Khan by the courts as "double standards" in corruption cases and termed him a 'laadla' of courts. Responding to the Supreme Court's granting of relief to its "laadla" Imran Khan, Sharif said the "double standards have led to the death of justice in Pakistan".



Pakistan's Supreme Court granted a major relief for Khan on Thursday when it declared his dramatic arrest "unlawful" and "invalid" and ordered his immediate release after he was produced before a bench on its orders.



Sharif said that the apex court's relief was nothing but an NRO. He was referring to the infamous National Reconciliation Ordinance, which was used by past leaders to pardon their allies, before being outlawed by the top court itself.



Addressing Pakistan's federal cabinet, Sharif referred to the arrests of PML-N [Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz)] supremo Nawaz Sharif and other members of the federal coalition and asked why such leniency was not given to them.

"No one spoke to Nawaz about injustices suffered by him."

Calling Imran Khan the "laadla," a crude reference that roughly translates to blue-eyed-boy, he said, "If you want to keep favouring this laadla then you should also release all the dacoits behind bars in the country."

"Let this be free for all," he said, adding that everyone will bear the consequences of whatever followed next.

Talking about the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party workers' protests, he said they have disrespected the martyrs of Pakistan in a way that has never been done by "our enemies".

Lamenting the protests after Imran Khan's May 9 arrest, he said such scenes have not been witnessed in Pakistan since the fall of Dhaka in 1973.

"The attacks on army installations, there can be no greater terrorism in the country," he said. "And seeing all this, a country, I don’t want to take its name, was celebrating that what couldn’t happen in 75 years is now happening in Pakistan."

He said that even after the death of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto, the nation had erupted into protests but no one "moved towards military installations".

(With inputs from agencies)



WATCH WION LIVE HERE